Motorcyclist dies in crash in St. Albans

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a stopped car in St. Albans on Friday, May 22.

The 29-year-old man was traveling eastbound at a high speed on Nashville Boulevard when he struck a 2006 gray Volkswagen at a full stop at a stop sign on Grayson Street around 11 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Police and EMS personnel arrived to find the 29-year-old unresponsive and unconscious with severe trauma to his head and body, cops say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 68-year-old woman driving the Volkswagen was transported to Franklin Hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.