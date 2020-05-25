The Rev. Peter Purpura, Deacon Robert Lavanco and Deacon Paul Norman of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, led members of their clergy and local parishioners May 24 on a procession called the Blessed Sacrament to bring blessings to worshippers outside their homes while their church sanctuary is closed to them in Middle Village due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOTOS: Middle Village’s Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church leads members on procession through the neighborhood
By QNS Staff
editorial@queenscourier.com
Monday, May 25, 2020
10:00 AM