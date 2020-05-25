Quantcast

PHOTOS: Middle Village’s Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church leads members on procession through the neighborhood

REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Rev. Peter Purpura (R), Priest of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, who recently recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), leads members of his clergy and local parishioners on a procession called the Blessed Sacrament, to bring blessings to worshippers outside their homes while their church sanctuary is closed to them in Middle Village on May 24, 2020.

The Rev. Peter Purpura, Deacon Robert Lavanco and Deacon Paul Norman of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, led members of their clergy and local parishioners May 24 on a procession called the Blessed Sacrament to bring blessings to worshippers outside their homes while their church sanctuary is closed to them in Middle Village due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion





Skip to toolbar