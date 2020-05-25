PHOTOS: Middle Village’s Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church leads members on procession through the neighborhood

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Rev. Peter Purpura, Deacon Robert Lavanco and Deacon Paul Norman of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, led members of their clergy and local parishioners May 24 on a procession called the Blessed Sacrament to bring blessings to worshippers outside their homes while their church sanctuary is closed to them in Middle Village due to the COVID-19 pandemic.