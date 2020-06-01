Far Rockaway hospital launches free online support groups for people dealing with COVID-19 grief

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway is offering free virtual emotional support groups for people affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the hospital announced this week.

The support groups, which will meet via Zoom, will be led by facilitators who worked in the Rockaways to provide mental health support following 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy.

The Rockaways have experienced some of the highest rates of COVID-19 deaths in New York City. The hospital was home to the first known COVID-19 case in Queens.

Focusing on helping people deal with grief, loss, stress and anxiety, the support group is free and will be available in English and Spanish.

“COVID-19 remains an unseen adversary, and SJEH recognizes how important emotional support is for our community members as we live through this pandemic,” said Terri Coyle, the vice president of Behavioral Health at St. John’s. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for the public to get this type of care, and through this program we are able to do just that at no cost to participants.”

To register for a support group, call the SJEH Wellness and Recovery Center at 718-869-5096, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.