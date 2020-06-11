Woman found dead in Astoria home: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 49-year-old woman was found dead inside an Astoria apartment building Wednesday night.

On June 10, around 9 p.m., police responded to a call of a man in need of help at 23-81 32 St., according to the NYPD.

When the police and EMS personnel arrived, they were met by a combative 80-year-old man and found a 49-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive inside the home, cops said.

The man was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst for treatment and evaluation. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD would not comment on the relationship between the man and the woman.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.