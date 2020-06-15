St. John’s Episcopal Hospital welcomes patients back for in-person medical care

Safety measures have been put in place at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, its emergency room, and its outpatient primary and specialty care sites to ensure the wellbeing of patients who want to see their health care provider in person.
St. John’s outpatient primary and specialty care sites located throughout the peninsula and the hospital’s emergency department are open, and community members should not delay in getting the in-person medical care they need.
The hospital and its community practices have enacted several safety measures including the following:
- Providing each patient and medical staff with appropriate personal protective equipment
- Practicing social distancing
- Prescreening sick patients over the phone
- Using separate entrances and exits for those who are sick when appropriate
- Swabbing sick patients in parking lots when appropriate
- Thoroughly disinfecting medical offices and medical equipment
- Separating patients with COVID-19 symptoms from other patients in the Emergency Room
- Providing COVID-19 testing to patients prior to performing elective surgeries
“We are committed to providing our patients with extraordinary care while maintaining the highest level of safety and sanitization at the hospital and our outpatient medical sites,” said Karen Gleason, chief quality officer.
Medical services, locations, and appointment scheduling information are as follows:
- 327 Beach 19th St., Far Rockaway
Services: Gynecologic Oncology; Maternal Fetal Medicine; Ob-Gyn
To schedule an appointment call 718-869-7382
- 327 Beach 19th St., Far Rockaway
Services: Audiology; Dermatology; Endocrinology; Gastroenterology; Gynecology; Hematology/Oncology;
Infectious Disease; Nephrology; Neurology; Oncology; Orthopedics; Podiatry; Pulmonary; Urology
To schedule an appointment call 718-869-7690
- 327 Beach 19th St., Far Rockaway
Services: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy; Wound Care
To schedule an appointment call 718-869-8306
- 327 Beach 19th St., Far Rockaway
Services: Emergency Department
No appointment needed. Walk-in for emergency care.
- 495 Beach 20th St., Far Rockaway
Services: Adult Medicine; General Pediatrics; Obstetrics; Pediatric Neonatal; Pediatric Pulmonary; Pediatric
Endocrinology; Pediatric Neurology; Pediatric Nutrition
To schedule an appointment call 347-619-5950
431 Beach 129th S., Belle Harbor
Services: Adult Medicine, Dermatology
To schedule an appointment call 718-318-3434
- 275 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence
Services: Adult Medicine; Cardiology; Colorectal Surgery; General Surgery; Vascular Surgery
To schedule an appointment call 516-400-9302
