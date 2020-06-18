Queens borough president partners with ASPCA to donate pet food to 14 local nonprofits

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee has partnered up with The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to donate pet food to 14 local nonprofits and community-based organizations, so they can distribute the food among Queens families in need of assistance feeding their pets.

The ASPCA donated 2,520 combined bags of cat and dog food, which totals to 66,900 pounds, in order to address the families with pets who are living with food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the borough president’s office, pet food is one of the most commonly requested items at food pantries.

“Pets are deeply loved in the ‘Borough of Families,’ but for those struggling to make ends meet, providing for furry family members can be even more challenging,” said Lee. “Queens is deeply grateful to the ASPCA for this timely donation in our all-encompassing push to stem the tide of food insecurity.”

Lee and the ASPCA will facilitate the distribution of more than 1,250 bags each of donated cat and dog food to local organizations with operational pantries, across multiple days beginning on Thursday, June 18.

The organizations receiving the pet food donations are Commonpoint Queens — Sam Field Center in Little Neck; Elmcor Youth and Adult Activities, Inc. in Corona; First Baptist Church of Corona in Corona; Harding Ford Vision, Inc. in Jamaica; Hungry Monk Rescue Truck in Ridgewood; Jamaica Community Partnership Program, a Sheltering Arms NY program, in Jamaica; La Jornada in Flushing; Latin American Intercultural Alliance in Richmond Hill; New Greater Bethel Ministries in Queens Village; NYCHA Redfern Houses in Far Rockaway; Project Hope Charities, Inc. in Jamaica; Queens Community House in Flushing and Forest Hills; RIVER FUND in Richmond Hill; Rock Safe Streets, a Sheltering Arms NY program, in Far Rockaway; and Voces Latinas in Jackson Heights.

“Considering the vital role pets play in our lives — especially in times of uncertainty and stress — it’s extremely important to safeguard their health and welfare as much as we possibly can,” said ASPCA Senior Director of NYC Legislation Michelle Villagomez. “We are grateful to be partnering with Borough President Lee to help make sure Queens’ pet owners can access the resources they need to continue caring for their pets.”

Both the donated bags of cat and dog food come in two separate sizes, 15- and 31-pound bags for cats and 28- and 40-pound bags for dogs.

RIVER FUND will receive the donations from the ASPCA to warehouse the food at its storage facility out of its Richmond Hill headquarters, and distribute the bags to the participating organizations beginning June 18.

“RIVER FUND is pleased to support Acting Queens Borough President Lee and the ASPCA in this important initiative,” said RIVER FUND Chief Production Officer Ottto Starzmann. “After baby food and diapers, pet food is the third most requested item among our client base of more than 15,000 families. Especially seniors who live alone, whose only form of companionship is their pets, will be extremely grateful for this support. Thank you.”