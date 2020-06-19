Man robs, threatens to cut woman in Woodside subway station: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection with a robbery in a Woodside subway station earlier this month.

On Monday, June 8, around 5:50 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was standing inside the Northern Boulevard subway station when an unidentified man approached her and threatened to cut her if she didn’t hand over her purse, police say.

The man then grabbed the woman’s purse, which had several credit cards and personal items, and fled the subway station, according to the NYPD.

The woman sustained a minor injury but refused medical attention, cops said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.