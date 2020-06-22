Driver fatally strikes senior pedestrian in Ozone Park: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 69-year-old man died after being struck by a driver in Ozone Park Monday afternoon.

On Monday, June 22, around 1:30 p.m., the senior was crossing the street at the intersection of Cross Bay Boulevard and Liberty Avenue when he was hit by a driver, according to the NYPD.

The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene of the crash, according to the police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.