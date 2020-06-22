These businesses will reopen Monday as NYC enters Phase 2

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Approximately two weeks after rolling into Phase 1 of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City shifts into second gear Monday, June 22, for the start of Phase 2.

For many New Yorkers left shaggy-haired after more than three months of quarantine, this day is a long time in coming — as the start of Phase 2 welcomes back barbershops and hair salons across the five boroughs. Restaurants will be permitted to seat outdoor patrons, and real estate brokers can once again open their offices and help residents find new homes or apartments.

Many other businesses across the city, including retail rental and repair businesses and commercial building management offices, will also get a fresh start this Monday. Let’s take a look what businesses are set to reopen, per the Forward New York guidelines:

Offices

Any business whose core functions occur within an office are permitted to reopen on Monday, but at no greater than 50 percent capacity. This includes businesses and entities in the professional services, nonprofit, technology, administrative support and higher education administration sectors.

Companies should only bring back workers who absolutely need to be at the office to work. The state further recommends implementing staggered schedules to reduce office capacity during the day.

All offices are being ordered to maintain social distancing at all times. When workers or visitors come within six feet of each other, they must wear masks at all times.

Workers will be barred from using tight spaces such as elevators by more than one individual at a time. Individuals in an elevator must wear masks at all times when riding with anyone else.

Hair care

If you’re going to a barbershop or hair salon on Monday, expect to find your hairdresser looking more like a surgeon.

The reopening guidelines will require that all hair technicians wear a face mask, a face shield and clean gowns when serving customers, who also must wear masks. Work will be limited to your scalp; anything that would require the removal of a face mask, such as a beard trim, won’t be permitted.

Barber chairs and seating areas must be socially distanced, with customers separated by at least six feet, as space allows. The businesses must also not go beyond 50 percent of their maximum capacity; if you can’t get a chair with a barber or hair stylist, you must be provided with an appointment to return.

Moreover, you won’t be able to find any magazines to read while you wait for your haircut; amenities that could be shared by multiple customers are off limits.

Dining

After weeks of offering only takeout or delivery, restaurants across New York City will once again be able to offer dining options al fresco.

Indoor tables remain off-limits, but eateries can set up socially distanced outdoor cafés where tables are set up six feet away from each other. Customers may only enter the eatery for purposes such as paying a check or using the restroom.

All employees must wear masks and avoid using shared items such as pens and notepads. High-risk areas, such as bathrooms, must be frequently cleaned and disinfected.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday further details on outdoor dining in New York City.

Real estate

Realty brokers across New York City will again be permitted to resume office activities on Monday, with guidelines very similar to the guidance provided for offices. Real estate offices are encouraged to limit as much non-essential office activity as much as possible.

As for showing properties to prospective clients, brokers will only be able to show unoccupied or vacant homes or apartments. All individuals visiting the property must wear face masks at all times. Brokers must clean and disinfect any high-touch surfaces (such as handrails or door knobs) before or after every showing.

Real estate agents are also encouraged to stagger all property showings to avoid large gatherings.

In-store retail

Shops which had been limited to curbside pickup orders can again welcome a limited number of customers back into their businesses during Phase 2.

The combined number of employees and customers in each reopened store must not exceed 50 percent of the maximum capacity of the location. Each business should only have a number of staff sufficient to conduct retail activities.

Social distancing markers must be set up on lines and other common areas to maintain a minimum of six feet between individuals. For clothing stores, dressing rooms must be equipped with hand sanitizer for customers to use after each visit.

Businesses are also prohibited from offering self-serve bars and samplers at this time.

Vehicle sales

Auto dealerships across New York City will also reopen Monday to provide services. Like offices and real estate brokerages, the auto dealer staff must wear face coverings on the job and when speaking with customers.

Dealers must limit the sharing of any items such as car keys and electronics, or require workers to wear gloves on the job.

Customers and sales people must also wear face coverings when going for test drives.

For additional information on Phase 2, visit forward.ny.gov.

What’s not open?

Phase 2 brings a number of sectors of the New York economy back online, but there are still plenty of businesses that will remain closed. These include malls, fitness centers, movie theaters, amusement parks and sporting arenas.

Looking ahead to Phase 3, the next step in New York’s reopening will include personal care businesses such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, spas and cosmetology businesses. It also covers reopening food trucks and allowing no more than 50 percent capacity within indoor restaurants.

This story first appeared on amny.com.