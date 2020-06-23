Richards holds early lead in Queens borough president race; final results likely a week away

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While the Democratic nominee for Queens borough president won’t likely be set in stone until next Tuesday, City Councilman Donovan Richards holds the lead in the five-way race with about 75 percent of scanners reported.

Former City Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley trailed behind a close second most of the night, even taking the lead at times. City Councilman Costa Constantinides and retired NYPD Sergeant Anthony Miranda held about 15 percent of the vote each as the numbers trickled in throughout the evening. Businessman Dao Yin holds the fewest votes of the five candidates.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, several candidates hosted Zoom election night watch parties – although Richards cancelled his party after it was scheduled to start.

On Constantinides’ Zoom call, the candidate thanked all his supporters, and said he’s recovering well from previously contracting COVID-19, which he said kept him from protesting in the last few weeks during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations. But as a councilman, he said he’s “been voting.”

“Queens deserves more. We deserve a deputy borough president for sustainability and resiliency, we deserve solarized and green roofs for every building in Queens. We need to act on climate change with the urgency that it needs. We need to invest in our hospital system,” Constantinides said. “We spent a lot of money, we were outspent by our two major opponents, but I had the one thing that they didn’t have — we had people. And I’m so grateful to each and every one of our volunteers. Queens is the most diverse place in the world, but we can do so much more here.”

The Queens borough president’s race has been ever evolving, beginning with former Borough President Melinda Katz’s election to Queens district attorney in November 2019. A special election was scheduled for late March but was then postponed to June 23 as COVID-19 ravaged the borough and city.

Soon after the postponement, the election was cancelled outright. The winner of the special election was only to serve until the end of the year.

The winner of Tuesday’s race will face off against Queens County Republican Chairwoman Joann Ariola in the November general election.

Results of Tuesday’s primary, including the Queens borough president’s race, will likely not be known for some time, as thousands upon thousands of absentee ballots have yet to counted.

Voters were encouraged to vote by absentee ballot this election cycle because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s Board of Elections won’t begin to count absentee ballots until June 30.

