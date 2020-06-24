Queens councilwoman hosts food distribution event in Jamaica

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams teamed up with the Met Council to host a pop-up food pantry in southeast Queens on Tuesday to help local seniors and families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams and the Met Council distributed face coverings and 200 boxes of premium groceries to residents outside of the Allen Community Rockaway Senior Center located at 166-01 Linden Blvd. in Jamaica.

Volunteers from the Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE) assisted to ensure social distancing and provided vital coordination to reach those who needed resources the most.

“Council Member Adams has been a wonderful supporter of ACE’s mission in assisting the underemployed of New York in achieving economic independence for two years, and we happily jumped at the opportunity to assist in this event to show our endless appreciation of her support,” said Leo Gil, ACE quality control officer.

The grocery delivery program is a part of Met Council’s massive expansion, building off Met Council’s decades of work as the only kosher food pantry in New York City serving 149 food pantries.

Adams hopes to get more meals to those who might not otherwise know about the NYC’s food program and will continue to host pop up events to fight food insecurity in Queens.

“Our community has been hit so hard by the pandemic and Tuesday’s distribution of food and face coverings was an important effort given the current demand on food pantries,” Adams said. “Met Council and ACE have been unwavering partners in the fight to end hunger in our community and I am deeply thankful for their ongoing support during this unprecedented time.”

Met Council CEO David Greenfield thanked Adams for her tireless work as a community leader, and for partnering with the organization to distribute meals to the South Ozone Park community ensuring families have the help they need during the pandemic.

“It is vitally important all New Yorkers have safe access to food necessities, even as the city begins to reopen. We wanted the families of South Ozone Park to have the groceries they need so they can stay safe and eat healthy during this COVID-19 pandemic.”