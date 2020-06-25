Elm West, a 142-unit building on the corner of Queens Boulevard and Broadway that begins occupancy in late summer, has the distinction of being one of the first rental buildings to open during the COVID-19 era.
With that distinction comes reconfiguration — enhanced health and cleanliness protocols like social distancing stickers, hand sanitizer stations in the lobby, sneeze guards at the front desk, private building access, and self-parking bike racks.
Elm West, located at 86-55 Broadway, also offers renters another sought-after commodity — space. The apartments, according to developer Jerry Pi, have 20 percent more elbow room than those found in Long Island City or Brooklyn at this price point.
Such spaciousness is accentuated by the natural light. Tan Architects designed the building with no interfacing apartments, allowing light to flood in through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Terraces and balconies provide even more room to roam and privacy.
Interiors feature hardwood plank floors. Kitchens have white granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Located near all the MTA subway and bus stations, Elm West is 12 minutes by train to Manhattan. The M and R trains at the Grand Avenue Newtown Station are close. Q53, Q58, Q59 & Q60 buses are also nearby. In addition, the Long Island Expressway beckons motorists.
Nearby is Flushing Corona Park, Forest Park and Alley Pond Park. For shopping, one block over is Queens Plaza, and three blocks away is Queens Center Mall.
There is a daycare across the street at sister building Elm East. And there’s on-site garage parking — perhaps the sweetest amenity of them all.
Studios start at $1,650, one-bedrooms at $2,300 and two-bedrooms at $2,800.
The Elm West and The Elm East were developed by Pi Capital Partners, one of the largest private real estate families in New York City. They have been active in development recently with new rental projects including The Elm South, a 144-apartment affordable housing development, The Elm Suites, a 50-unit rental development, and 339 5th Avenue, an 82-apartment luxury rental building in Midtown Manhattan.
Photos courtesy of Pi Capital Partners