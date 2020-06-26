Breathe for Eight demonstration for Black lives and health to take place in-person and virtually in South Jamaica

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Breathe for Eight, a national collective that recognizes the importance of standing up for Black lives and the value of each individual in the racial justice movement, will host its first event on Saturday, June 27 in South Jamaica.

The event is the first in a handful of coming demonstrations in support of Black lives organized by the group. It will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baisley Pond Park (the entrance at corner of Foch Blvd and Long St). If you can’t make it in-person, you can watch the event on a live stream.

Breathe for Eight will begin with an eight minute and 46 second meditation in remembrance of George Floyd and all the victims of police violence. The meditation will be followed by a discussion on the importance of mental, emotional and physical wellbeing. Movement leaders will also be sharing direct actions that can be taken to truly reach justice for all, so as to put an end to law enforcement stereotyping minorities and excessive force by law enforcement, among other topics.

Healthy food packages will be distributed along with other acts of community service, followed by a silent march.

The event will be hosted by Congressman Gregory Meeks, Urban Yogis, LIFE Camp, and THE WELL’s Co-founder, among others.

To RSVP or for more information, visit their website at www.breatheforeight.com.