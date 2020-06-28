Queens Juneteenth Coalition organizes southeast Queens march to protest police brutality

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Queens Juneteenth Coalition, compiled of various members from the historically Black Divine Nine(D9) Organizations of Queens, local elected officials and community organizations, hosted a peaceful march and rally on Saturday in southeast Queens to remember the Black lives taken at the hands of racism and call for an end to police brutality.

Congressman Gregory Meeks, Senators Leroy Comrie, and James Sanders, Assembly members Vivian Cook, Alicia Hyndman, and Clyde Vanel, and Council members Adrienne Adams, Donovan Richards, and I. Daneek Miller joined the rally, which started at 233rd Street and Merrick Blvd. in Laurelton at 2 p.m. on June 27.

The march proceeded to Roy Wilkins Park in Jamaica, where HOT 97’s Miabelle hosted the rally, which featuring performances by Queens-based artists, Nyemiah Supreme, TGIFly, among others.

Black business owners from southeast Queens also supported the rally by donating resources, promoting their businesses, and marching alongside the community.

The protest went off peacefully. One protester, Veronica Kirton Johnson, gifted police officers at the scene with handmade masks, which they then wore.