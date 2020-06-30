Shark washes up on the shores of Rockaway Beach

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New Yorkers may not be allowed in the water, but a shark seemed to think it was allowed on land earlier this week in Rockaway Beach.

A live shark washed up on the shores of Rockaway Beach Monday, just three days before swimming at New York City beaches is to again be permitted.

Around 2 p.m., on Monday, June 29, a shark flapped onto the shore around Beach 102nd Street. The shark appeared to sustain injuries after being caught on the jetty and Beach 86th Street, according to the New York City Parks Department.

Soon after washing up the shore, the shark died, according to a Parks Department spokesperson.

In videos posted to social media, beachgoers can be seen crowding around the shark as it made its way onto land. While some filmed the incident, others screamed.

saw a tiger shark at Rockaway beach. Damn crazy. pic.twitter.com/o591cj62fX — 𝘬𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘪⁷ (@hobikay) June 29, 2020

According to the Parks Department, parks staff removed the shark from the beach after it died and disposed of the body.

While New York City beaches have been open to New Yorkers since Memorial Day weekend, swimming has been prohibited to help quell the spread of COVID-19.