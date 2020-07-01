Man dies after truck thief goes on fatal rampage in Middle Village: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 37-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and grand larceny after hitting several cars with a reportedly stolen truck and fatally crashing into a car driven by a 25-year-old man in Middle Village on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, June 30, around 12:59 p.m., Ramon Pena was driving eastbound on Metropolitan Avenue when he crashed into Hamlet Cruz-Gomez, the driver of a 2019 Honda CRV, who was making a left turn from Rentar Plaza onto Metropolitan Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Pena fled the scene into the Metropolitan Avenue M subway stop, where he was apprehended by police a short time later, according to the authorities.

Cruz-Gomez was rushed to Elmhurst General Hospital by EMS personnel, where he was pronounced dead.

Police sources say that during the trip leading up to the fatal crash, Pena hit a handful of other cars in Brooklyn in Queens. He fled the scene of all of the collisions inside the allegedly stolen truck.

Pena has been charged with manslaughter, assault, grand larceny, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing.