Borough Hall to host fifth Virtual Jobs Recruitment Fair July 15

As Queens continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating impact it had on the economy, Borough Hall will hold another Virtual Jobs Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, July 15.

New York City Health + Hospitals, ADAPT Community Network and Northwestern Mutual will join the Child Center of New York, the Council for Airport Opportunity, Queens Centers for Progress, the U.S. Census Bureau, the United States Tennis Association (USTA), Watch Guard 24/7, Workforce 1 and the Young Adults Institute (YAI) in the fifth virtual job fair since the coronavirus crisis began to connect job seekers to available employment opportunities.

“As New York City enters phase three of reopening, we want Queens to be at the forefront of the economic recovery,” Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee said. “Many employers are hiring to fill jobs in key sectors of our economy, and we are pleased to have both new and returning employers to answer questions live about available jobs now, including Census jobs, support professionals and more.”

Prospective applicants interested in participating in the live interactive Q&A via Zoom Webinar must RSVP by Tuesday, July 14, at www.queensbp.org/rsvp. The jobs fair will also be live-streamed from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at www.queensbp.org/recruitmentfair.

“With 11 acute care hospitals, a robust network of primary care community health centers, nursing facilities, a home health care agency, and dozens of specialty services and Centers of Excellence, The NYC Health + Hospitals healthcare system offers opportunities for every level of healthcare professionals and every kind of setting,” NYC Health + Hospitals Associate Director of External Affairs Cleon Edwards said. “Our health system provides a unique and exciting work environment where healthcare professionals can practice their skills with excellence and share their passion for our mission to care for all New Yorkers regardless of their ability to pay or immigration status.”

Participants and viewers will hear brief presentations from employers and recruiters seeking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of essential fields including transportation, retail, security and more.

“The Council for Airport Opportunity (CAO) is once again honored to partner with Queens Borough President Sharon Lee,” CAO Executive Director Andrew Campbell said. “We are seeing a growing need for more airport workers as we begin to safely and slowly recover from this devastating pandemic. Partnering with the Queens borough president’s office on this recruitment fair will help the Queens community gain access to much-needed employment situations.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic limited the U.S. Census Bureau’s field operations and now they are staffing up in an effort to ensure an accurate count in the borough.

“Now more than ever, it is extremely important that we get a complete and accurate 2020 Census count and community members throughout Queens can help,” U.S. Census Bureau New York Regional Director Jeff T. Behler said. “First, we need everyone to fill out their 2020 Census, whether online, over the phone or on paper. Then, we need every willing and able Queens resident to apply for a short-term temporary job with the 2020 Census. $28 per hour and a great way to serve your community by ensuring all of Queens is counted.”

The first four Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fairs were held on April 22, May 13, June 3 and June 24. To view the videos, visit www.queensbp.org/recruitmentfair.