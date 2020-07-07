Crook steals more than $2,000 worth of goods from Astoria deli: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly stole over $2,000 worth of goods from an Astoria convenience store over the weekend.

On Sunday, July 5, around 5:20 a.m., an unknown man broke into the store — located at 29-24 Hoyt Ave. South, just two blocks from the 114th Precinct — by forcibly breaking the glass of the locked front door, according to police.

Once inside, the man snatched cash from the register and cigarettes and made off in an unknown direction, cops said. In total, the man stole around $2,100 worth of property from the store, according to the authorities.

The burglary suspect is described as being a man between 20 and 30 years old, according to the NYPD.

Police recovered surveillance footage of the break-in as part of their investigation.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

