Woman found dead in Jamaica hotel room: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 51-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room in Jamaica Friday afternoon.

On Friday, July 10, police arrived to the Gate Hotel – located at 132-60 South Conduit Ave. – around 1:45 p.m., to find a 51-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive inside of room 407, according to the NYPD. The woman had trauma to her head and to her body, police said.

The 51-year-old was taken to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identification is being withheld until her family is properly notified.

A man at the location was taken into custody but no charges have been filed, police sources said.

The investigation is ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.