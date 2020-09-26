Halloween-themed face masks to match the spooky season – QNS.com

BY DONNA DUARTE-LADD
Governor Cuomo has shared that he has no plans to ban Halloween trick-or-treating. However, this will depend on how parents choose to celebrate. While schools are adjusting to being open, there hasn’t been any news if costumes will be allowed this day.
Regardless if you have a chill Halloween or go full costume, kids are going to be encouraged to wear face masks. We have themed masks that celebrate the spirit of Halloween, including a DIY mask exclusively crafted for us by a former Brooklyn teacher.
So find your fun Halloween mask and order, or make early for all goblins and creatures.
DIY bat mask
Crafter and teacher extraordinaire Bee Zizzo designed this mask specially for New York Family readers. Use a mask you already have in a fun color or use white like our bat mask. Instructions below!
Materials:
- Kid-size face mask (I used the Japanese Seamless Comfort mask)
- Black wool felt
- HeatnBond Ultrahold iron-on adhesive
- Iron
- Craft scissors
Steps:
- Place adhesive on backside of felt (paper liner should face up)
- Hold medium heat iron on paper liner for two seconds, repeat until the surface of felt is bonded
- Allow to cool
- Draw outlines of bat shapes onto the paper liner
- Cut out the outlines of the bats, peel off paper liners (use craft or household scissors, the adhesive could ruin your fabric scissors)
- Place felt bats (adhesive side down) on top of the mask
- Press and hold iron for 10 seconds on each bat until the entire bat is bonded to the mask
(Best to hand wash and air dry)
Kids’ three-pack Wonder Woman face mask
This washable three-pack of masks fits kids ages 3 and over. This is fun if your child dresses as the fabulous Wonder Woman this Halloween or simply sports it around any day of the week! Three-pack, $10, target.com
Funny cat face mask (washable with removable carbon filter)
This cool cat will definitely get your fellow trick-or-treaters’ attention. Perfect if your child wants to wear to school or pairs with their trick-or-treating costume. $17.99, etsy.com
Reusable ghost Halloween face mask
Practice social distancing with this classic Halloween themed mask that includes an insert slot allowing you to insert a disposable mask inside (you’ll have to provide a disposable mask). $12.95, zazzle.com
Scary blue eyeball mask for Halloween
This is a bit on the creepy side but, hey, it’s Halloween. Perfect for the kid who isn’t planning a costume and wants a mask that brings in the creepy fun of the holiday. $12.95, zazzle.com
Scary mummy Halloween cloth face mask
A fun cloth mask that you or the kids can sport this Halloween and, hey, with these classic hues, wear it after Halloween for some mummy fun. $12.95, zazzle.com
Sesame Street Elmo face mask
Your little one will love this Sesame Street Elmo mask this Halloween as well as after, for it is washable and comes with an embedded nose wire — easy to wear! $14.99 ,maskclub.com
Kids’ three-pack Trolls face mask
For your age 3 and up Troll lover, this three pack is perfect for covering a few Halloween fun events. Use for school or if just having a socially distanced play at the park. $10, target.com
Five-piece adult reusable and breathable cotton face masks
This five-piece set is a great buy and perfect for big kids and parents for a Halloween day/night out. These tend to fit on the smaller side. $10.99, amazon
Cloth face masks two-pack – Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween – limited release
This limited release Halloween Mickey and Minnie Mouse masks are fun for all the Disney lovers who wish to incorporate a bit of Mickey magic to their Halloween costume or want their mask to be the costume! $11.99, shopdisney.com
This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.