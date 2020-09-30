Woman killed by stray bullet inside her apartment in Jackson Heights: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 43-year-old woman was killed after being hit by stray bullet inside her Jackson Heights apartment on Wednesday.

On Sept. 30, around 12:45 a.m., police got a call about an unconscious woman inside 91-16 34th Ave., according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 115th Precinct arrived to find Bertha Arriaga lying on the floor of her apartment with a gunshot wound to her head, according to the police.

Arriaga was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I am horrified that another life has been lost to senseless gun violence,” said Councilman Daniel Dromm, who represents Jackson Heights. “[Arriaga] died simply because she was standing by her window at the worst possible time. Even more tragic is the fact that her young son found her dead. I call upon the NYPD to bring the perpetrator to justice and will do whatever is in my power to assist them. We will not allow Jackson Heights to be consumed by gun violence. My heart goes out to the Arriaga family as they grieve. No one should ever have to experience a loss such as this.”

Police released video of two potential suspects Wednesday afternoon.

While shooting incidents are not up dramatically within the confines of the 115th Precinct, they are up across Queens. In the past 28 days, there have been 27 shooting incidents across the borough, according to the NYPD. In the same time period in 2019, there were 10 shooting incidents.

The investigation into Arriaga’s death is ongoing. No arrests have been made.