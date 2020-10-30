Constituents' resiliency after Superstorm Sandy will help Queens communities endure pandemic: Addabbo – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As he looked back to eight years ago when Superstorm Sandy slammed ashore and ravaged large parts of his district that includes the Rockaways, Broad Channel, Hamilton Beach, Howard Beach and many other neighborhoods, state Senator Joseph Addabbo believes that some residents will use what they learned during that tragic time to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Oct. 29, 2012, Sandy left behind a trail of destruction.

“Lives were lost, houses were flooded, businesses were closed, and many people lost everything they worked their entire lives for,” Addabbo said. “However, when things looked their bleakest, we all came together the way a true community does and helped each other rebuild through that extremely difficult time.”

Eventually, people were able to return to their homes, businesses reopened and served the communities again, and some areas came back stronger than before.

“That same strength and resiliency that we showed in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy is exactly what is needed today,” Addabbo said. “As we all continue to manage the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting everyone.”

Due to the COVID emergency, Addabbo emphasized that some of his constituents have passed away, businesses are either closed or struggling to remain open, and residents in his district have lost their jobs at historic rates.

“We need to come together and do what needs to be done in order to protect, not just our own families and interests, but to protect our communities as a whole,” Addabbo said. “I am proud of the ways that communities in my district are doing their best and keeping the COVID-19infection rates and hospitalizations down, so our essential healthcare workers can continue to battle this virus on the front lines, and just as there is still more to do in the fallout of Superstorm Sandy even eight years later, such as expanding protections for our coastal communities, advancing local NY Rising projects and preparing for the next storm, we still need to follow guidelines and safety measures like washing your hands and wearing a mask to keep COVID-19 at bay.”