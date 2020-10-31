Cops cuff Astoria man who sexually assaulted two women in Manhattan – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD arrested an Astoria man in connection to two sexual assaults in Manhattan, and are asking any other victims to come forward.

At 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 27, officers from the Manhattan Special Victims Squad arrest 36-year-old Muhammad Wasim, of Steinway Street, in connection to the incidents.

According to the NYPD, Wasim works as a cab driver and allegedly preyed on women who were intoxicated while riding in his cab. At 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, a 28-year-old woman hailed a yellow taxi in the vicinity of Houston Street and Thompson Street. Once she was inside the cab, Wasim allegedly provided the victim alcohol, locked the doors and grabbed at her private parts while she was locked in the car.

Wasim allegedly struck again at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 when a 36-year-old woman was walking on West 12th Street. Wasim allegedly grabbed the victim from behind, threw her to the ground and grabbed at her private parts.

In the first incident, Wasim was charged with sex abuse and forcible touching, and in the second incident, he was charged with attempted robbery, sex abuse and forcible touching. The charges may change as more information becomes available.

The NYPD is looking for more of Wasim’s victims and is asking them to come forward by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.