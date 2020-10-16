Cops searching for man who broke into two Kew Gardens homes – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who broke into two homes in Kew Gardens earlier this month.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, around 4 a.m., the 37-year-old resident of a home near Lefferts Boulevard and Metropolitan Avenue, went down to his basement storage unit to find that some of his property was missing, cops said.

The man called the police, who later reviewed security footage to find that an unidentified man had broke into the basement around 1:30 a.m., earlier that night, according to the NYPD. The man stole about $100 worth of power tools and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

About an hour later, the man broke into the basement of a residential building located near Talbot Street and 84th Avenue, according to the police. The man, who was caught on surveillance cameras entering the basement, took an unknown amount of property and fled on foot, cops said.

The theft wasn’t discovered until Tuesday, Oct. 13, when a 52-year-old woman who lived in the building went to the storage unit and discovered some of her property was missing.

Police describe the man as being between 40 and 50 years old.