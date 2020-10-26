Duo robs Kew Gardens Hills cellphone store at gunpoint: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for two men who robbed a Kew Gardens Hills cellphone store at gunpoint earlier this month.

On Monday, Oct. 12, around 6:30 p.m., two unidentified men walked into a Metro PCS located at 75-25 Parsons Blvd., according to the NYPD.

Once inside, one of the men walked up to a 20-year-old woman working at the shop, as the second man pointed a gun at the woman, police said.

The first man began to grab cellphones from behind the counter and put them inside of his black duffle bag while the second man began to ransack the cash register, according to the NYPD. The duo then fled on foot, heading eastbound on 75th Road with $522 in cash and 12 new cellphones, including the employee’s phone, which was on the counter.

The Metro PCS employee was not injured during the robbery.

The first man is described by police as having a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a “Champion” logo on the front, a black face mask, eye glasses, black pants and black shoes.

The second man is described as having a medium build, cops said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue face mask, yellow and black gloves, black pants and black shoes.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.