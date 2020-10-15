Four teens assault Flushing smoke shop employee after attempting to rob store: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for four teens who assaulted an employee of a tobacco shop in Flushing after they were caught trying to rob it last month.

On Monday, Sept. 21, around 4:30 p.m., four unidentified individuals walked into Romain Smoke Shop, located at 40-02 Main St., in Flushing, according to the NYPD.

Once inside, the four teens began to steal items from the store shelves, cops said.

Spotting the alleged thievery, a 37-year-old employee at the smoke shop confronted them, according to the police. At this point, one of the teens took out a large flashlight and used it to hit the employee in the head, causing him to bleed, according to the NYPD.

The four teens ran out of the shop and into the nearby Flushing-Main Street subway station, cops said. The employee was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.