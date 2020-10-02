Heating season arrives in Queens: Here’s what you can do if you lose heating or hot water – QNS.com

The arrival of October also marks the start of “heat season” in New York City — meaning that every residential building must maintain comfortable indoor temperatures whenever the mercury outside falls below 55 degrees.

To mark the start of heat season, the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) outlined on Thursday how it responded to heat complaints in the previous winter, and what it plans to do to keep New Yorkers warm through fall and winter.

During heat season, by law, all New York City residential buildings must maintain indoor temperatures of 68 degrees during the day whenever outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees. Overnights, indoor temperatures cannot fall below 62 degrees regardless of the outside weather.

That means that all building owners must provide adequate heat and hot water services. Unfortunately, in past winters, not every landlord has fulfilled that obligation to their tenants — which is when the HPD steps in.

Upon receiving heat/hot water complaints, HPD will dispatch housing inspectors to residential buildings and, if necessary, send in crews to make emergency repairs and restore service.

Between 2018 and 2019, the enforcement team made 1.4 million inspections citywide, issuing 1.1 million violations for both heat/hot water issues and other problems in buildings, including lead paint conditions and rodent infestation.

During the 2019-20 heat season, HPD inspectors conducted more than 100,000 inspections across the five boroughs, according to the agency. And they kept working even as the COVID-19 pandemic set in during March and April, according to HPD Commissioner Louise Carroll.

“HPD housing inspectors and emergency repair staff are among the unsung heroes of this crisis, carrying out inspections and emergency repairs for the most serious conditions in the height of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Carroll said. “We will continue to rely on their dedication this coming winter as they work to ensure heat and hot water is provided by law.”

Reporting violations

All residential property owners in New York are required by law to provide heat and hot water to their tenants. If you lose your heating service or hot water and your landlord refuses to respond, then it’s time to call the city for assistance.

Make an official complaint through the 311 hotline or online at the 311 website, portal.311.nyc.gov, or use the 311Mobile app. Be sure to get the complaint number. You can track and monitor the result of the complaint on the HPD’s website, nyc.gov/hpd.