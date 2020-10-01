Long Island City small business festival aims to boost local economy – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Struggling, as many have, from the financial effects of the COVID-19 crisis, the Long Island City small business community is uniting to boost the economic life of the northwest Queens neighborhood.

LIC Springs Back, hosted by the Long Island City Partnership, will take place from Friday, Oct. 2, until Sunday Oct. 4. The festival will put customers in direct contact, both online and in-person, with small businesses and their products.

The festival features a walking tour of Long Island City, arts and fitness classes and live performances.

To kick off the weekend, participants can follow the Maskerade-LIC map, a scavenger hunt that takes community members from business to business, collecting complimentary creations as they go.

On Saturday and Sunday, customers can travel from business to business, taking advantage of special promotions, which will be offered by every participating shop. In addition to the promotions, there will be live music, dance and theater performances, interactive lessons, art and sculpture making, fitness classes, outdoor dining, games and opportunities to volunteer.

For a full list of participating businesses, click here, and for more information on the weekend, click here.