Queens residents can help keep others warm by donating to borough-wide winter coat drive – QNS.com

Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee announced the launch of a borough-wide winter coat drive in an effort to support families in need for the cold season this week.

The borough president’s office partnered with several Queens community boards, which will be participating as drop-off sites.

From now through Friday, Nov. 13, residents can drop off new adult and children’s coats in the lobby of Queens Borough Hall at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., as well as the offices of each Queens community board.

The locations of each participating community board office, along with the dates and times donated coats can be dropped off, are as follows:

Community Board 2 : 43-22 50 th Street, Suite 2B in Woodside (b y appointment only; 718-533-8773)

Community Board 4 : 46-11 104 th Street in Corona ( by appointment only; 718-760-3141)

Community Board 7 : 133-32 41 st Road, Suite 3B, in Flushing (w eekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.)

Community Board 8 : 197-15 Hillside Avenue in Hollis (b y appointment only; 718-264-7895)

Community Board 9 : Queens Borough Hall (drop-off in lobby w eekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.)

Community Board 10 : 115-01 Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park ( Mondays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.)

Community Board 12 : 90-28 161 st Street in Jamaica ( Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

“Need continues to grow in the ongoing pandemic, and with rising economic insecurity, so many are bracing for increasingly tough decisions. In times of great need, however, Queens always pulls through, and we are in this together,” Lee said. “If you are able, please consider donating new, warm coats — either for adults or children — as the Borough of Families gears up for the winter months ahead.”

The coat drive overlaps with the ongoing King’s Toy Drive at Borough Hall benefitting children battling cancer, hosted in partnership with the King Fights Cancer Foundation and the family of 7-year-old cancer survivor King Singh of Queens Village. Residents can donate new, unwrapped toys through Friday, Oct. 30.

For more information, visit queensbp.org/coatdrive.