Ridgewood Savings Bank offers free document shredding event this month – QNS.com

In its ongoing efforts to protect customers’ private information and to help prevent identity theft, Ridgewood Savings Bank invites the public to a free document shredding event to be held at its Ridgewood Branch on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

Ridgewood is partnering with USA Shred to offer this service at no cost to members of the local community. As part of this initiative, participants are encouraged to bring up to five boxes of sensitive documents, such as paper files, old bills and canceled checks, to the Ridgewood Branch, located at 71-02 Forest Ave. in Ridgewood, so that the documents can be shred and despised securely.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, strict safety protocols will be adhered to during the event. For the safety of all, masks will be required at all times.

Ridgewood’s document shredding events complement other meaningful protective options offered to its customers. In addition to Fraud Text Alerts, customers can prevent unauthorized transactions by “turning off” their debit card with the Card Controls tool.

Additionally, they can sign up for EZShield Identity Theft Protection, which includes 24/7 live support with a U.S.-based Certified Resolution Specialist to restore identity through a 32-step restoration process.

Since its inception in 1921, Ridgewood SavingsBank has remained true to its community bank roots and mission to provide its customers with the best possible service and banking experience. As it continues to refine and enhance its services and delivery channels, Ridgewood Savings Bank strives to be the bank that offers “Traditional Values with Modern Solutions.”