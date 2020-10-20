Whitestone home spooks the neighborhood with creepy Halloween decorations – QNS.com

Quantcast
Whitestone home spooks the neighborhood with creepy Halloween decorations

Photo by Dean Moses

The house on the corner of 149th Street and 18th Avenue in Whitestone is not much different from any other house in the neighborhood.

It does have nice wrap-around porch that sets it apart. It also has a spier pointing toward the sky. But beyond its architectural beauties, the only thing that makes the house distinguishable from all other houses is the hundreds of Halloween decorations dotting its lawn.

The Whitestone Halloween House opened up this weekend, welcoming guests to get spooked by the seemingly endless Halloween decorations placed around the home.

A horrific scene of skeletons, ghouls, ghosts and monsters wrap around the house and onto the porch.

See photos of the scary home below.

 

