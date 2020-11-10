Cops seek trio who beat and robbed man in Astoria – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for three men who robbed and assaulted a man in Astoria last month.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, around 12:30 a.m., a 58-year-old man was outside near Astoria Boulevard and 22nd Street when he was approached by three unidentified men, according to the NYPD.

The crook began to punch and kick the man before reaching into his pocket and stealing his cellphone, cops said.

EMS personnel arrived at the scene and transported the victim, who suffered a broken nose and swelling and bruising to his face, to Cornell Hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.