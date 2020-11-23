FDNY fights off early morning Glendale house fire – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The FDNY is investigating the cause of an early morning blaze in Glendale over the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, around 3:30 a.m., the fire department received calls about a fire inside of 88-07 Aubrey Ave., according to the FDNY.

With 12 units and around 60 emergency responders at the scene, the fire inside the two-story home was placed under control less than an hour later, around 4:15 a.m., authorities said.

No residents or fire department personnel were injured during the fire.

The fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire.