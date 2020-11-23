FDNY fights off early morning Glendale house fire – QNS.com

The FDNY is investigating the cause of an early morning blaze in Glendale over the weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 21, around 3:30 a.m., the fire department received calls about a fire inside of 88-07 Aubrey Ave., according to the FDNY.
With 12 units and around 60 emergency responders at the scene, the fire inside the two-story home was placed under control less than an hour later, around 4:15 a.m., authorities said.
No residents or fire department personnel were injured during the fire.
The fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire.