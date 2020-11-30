Five important legal documents everyone should have: Presented by AARP New York – QNS.com

Quantcast
Five important legal documents everyone should have: Presented by AARP New York
Five important legal documents everyone should have: Presented by AARP New York

Photo via Getty Images

Join AARP New York and Schneps Media for a free webinar on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m., in which Ronald Fatoullah, Esq., of Ronald Fatoullah & Associates will discuss the following documents: Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Health Care Proxy, Trusts and Living Wills.

You will learn how these documents will not only help protect your assets, but will also help prevent the necessity for a guardianship action should you lose capacity on a short-term or long-term basis, especially during a health crisis.

The webinar is presented by AARP New York.

Speaker

Ron Fatoullah, Esq
Ronald Fatoullah & Associates

Featuring

Antonio Coppola
AARP, Associate State Director – New York City

Bernard Macias
AARP, Associate State Director – Long Island

