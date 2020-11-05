Flushing community leader defends organization over nonprofit filing questions – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Since its launch in 2014, the nonprofit Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce (GFCC) has established the first community night market, introduced a free English language program for the business community, marketing resources, and created lending circles to help entrepreneurs build credit.

In order to provide those services to the community, the chamber receives funding through annual membership fees, sponsorships of events, and funding from the NYC Small Business Services (SBS), according to John Choe, the group’s executive director.

Though GFCC is registered as a nonprofit corporation in New York State, public records indicate that the organization’s tax-exempt status was revoked by the IRS in 2019, after failing to file Form 990 for three consecutive years.

According to the IRS, Form 990 is the reporting form that many federally tax-exempt organizations must file with the IRS each year. This form allows the IRS and the general public to evaluate a nonprofit’s operations; it includes information on the nonprofit’s mission, programs, and finances.

GFCC filed the forms in 2014 and 2015, but had failed to file from 2016-2018, while still receiving a Neighborhood 360 Grant from NYC Small Business Services.

This had raised a question about if current recognition by the IRS of tax-exempt status of a nonprofit corporation is necessary for an organization to conduct business in New York.

Choe has addressed accusations regarding the legality of the organization’s nonprofit status, which he says is in full compliance with the New York State nonprofit law.

When asked about the organization’s IRS revocation, Choe claims that it was “obviously incorrect” and that it “must’ve been an accounting issue.”

“I spoke with our previous accountant, and apparently, there was an accounting error. He is trying to resolve this with the IRS regarding submission of our 990 forms,” Choe said.

Funding eligibility

According to the Lawyers Alliance of New York, a tax-exempt status is not necessary for a New York nonprofit corporation to conduct business in New York. Whether or not any grant-making entity might require such status as a condition to making a grant is entirely at the discretion of the entity making the grant.

The NYS Small Business Services verified that GFCC was a recipient of the N360 Grant for Fiscal Year 2019. Their contract ran through Fiscal Year 2020.

For a neighborhood to be eligible for Neighborhood 360 grant funding, it must meet one of the following criteria:

A Business Improvement District or a Special Assessment District; a Commercial Revitalization Area; an area undergoing a Rezoning that will result in a change in allowable commercial or industrial space; or an area where a Commercial District Needs Assessment or a comparable comprehensive neighborhood study or plan has been completed and reviewed by DSBS.

In 2017, downtown Flushing was selected as one of SBS’s targeted geographies. All nonprofit organizations servicing the downtown Flushing community were eligible to apply, the department confirmed.

“Neighborhood 360 Grant recipients are selected via a competitive grant application process facilitated by NYC SBS,” the department said in a statement to QNS. “Grant applicants are required to submit a written proposal that includes a project description, demonstration of need, as well a demonstration of capacity.”

In addition to these written statements, groups are required to provide a staffing plan and budget proposal. Upon the release of conditional offer letters, grantees are then required to submit supplemental documentation in addition to a robust list of procurement documents.

Though former chamber members declined to comment on Choe’s leadership and the organization, Michael Wang, who previously served as treasurer and then head of Member Services, said there was nothing that didn’t seem right at the time.

“Our budget wasn’t big at that time. There’s certainly not much to play with there,” said Wang, who handled the Chamber’s bookkeeping. “I also don’t think John messed around with the money. I don’t think he is corrupt either. What I do think is that he’s quite passionate about what he’s doing.”

‘Sketchy’ books?

Chuck Apelian, the vice chair and chair of the Land Use Committee on Community Board 7, had raised concerns about Choe’s motives after claiming that Choe is using the chamber as a platform to represent his own views and opinions. Furthermore, Apelian claimed that he heard from other people that the books at the chamber have been “sketchy.”

“The makeup of this organization just doesn’t represent anything anymore. The business community doesn’t feel he supports them. He’s going against the Flushing Waterfront Development and instead of supporting the economic development that’s going to create permanent jobs and good growth of the city, he’s using it for his own ulterior motives and political aspirations.”

Meanwhile, Choe defended his leadership against those accusations, saying that neither he nor the chamber have done any wrongdoing outside the rules and regulations of New York State’s chartered nonprofit corporations.

“There’s nothing that I have done as executive director of the Chamber to benefit myself,” Choe said. “I have not taken money from developers. I haven’t personally been compensated by special interest groups in the community.”

As the City Planning Commission voted 11-2 in favor of the Special Flushing District Waterfront Development on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Choe cleared up allegations regarding whether he’s a registered lobbyist.

“I’ve been very clear about the concerns we’ve raised. I’m not being paid to say these things,” Choe said. “I have testified in front of the Queens Borough President for a land use issue before her review, and I don’t consider that lobbying and am not a registered lobbyist.”

On the waterfront

According to Choe, one of his concerns is the City’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) requirements as well as the conduct of Community Board 7 members, who he claims have accepted payments from the developers compromising the integrity of the land-use process that is detrimental to public trust in the government.

Apelian, who is serving as a consultant on the Special Flushing Waterfront Development, said he has been transparent about his role.

“I took all of the precaution at the community board recusing myself from the vote,” Apelian said. “Yes, I am being paid and am allowed to be paid. I did everything according to the law, but Choe didn’t like that and he was trying to extract a pound of flesh.”

The three developers of the project known as FWRA, LLC, which comprises of F&T Group, Young Nian Group and United Construction & Development Group, said Choe’s misleading statements only seek to deflect questions about GFCC.

“The constant mischaracterization of our project by Mr. Choe is not only irresponsible, but undermines the ULURP process and the work that the community stakeholders have done to date,” the developers said. “His time is better spent addressing the questions he’s been avoiding regarding the legality of the Flushing Chamber of Commerce’s non-profit funding and status.”

In response, Choe says the only thing that can change his mind about the project is if the developers built necessary infrastructure in the community.

“I can’t be brought in the same way as Chuck Apelian is being paid,” Choe said. “My ‘price’ for approving this project would be meaningful, concrete benefits for the community: 500 affordable housing units, a public waterfront park, a comprehensive environmental review, etc.”