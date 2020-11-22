Holiday gift guide for young children in 2020 – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DONNA DUARTE-LADD

Toys for little kids can be a bit challenging, no longer babies, and not quite ready for big kid toys as each kid’s personality and growth needs to be taken into account. Our seven picks of little kid toys range from snuggly stuffed toys to tech toys, both offering fun play and growth to growing kids!

Check out our picks for holiday toys for little kids!

Our Generation Doll & Pet Poodle-Malia

This 18-inch doll is a perfect gift for your kid moving past the toddler stage who wants an ‘older doll.’ Malia features long, wavy brown hair and brown eyes that open and close. And she is accompanied by a pet, a six-inch furry puppy! Ages 3+, target.com, $25.49

FAO Schwarz Giant 69” Dance-On Piano Mat

The perfect gift for kids who love music and dance. This fantastical piano is almost 6 feet in length and perfect for the entire family! Ages 3+, target.com, $39.99

Janod Baby Forest Fox Ride-On

A 100 % wooden balance with toy — rubber tires and a thick felt tail will let your little one ride around in woodland style on this cool fox ride. Ages 12 MOS+, maisonette.com, $88

Tinsel Yeti

A plush friendly monster with fuzzy earmuffs, sparkly blue horns, and tinsel strands. Perfect for the toddler ready for a fluffy toy that invites imaginary play, perfect as we stay in more this winter. Ages 1+, gund.com, $30

The Original Slinky Walking Spring Toy, Metal Slinky

If searching for some old fashion fun or a cool stocking stuffer where no batteries are required, then The Original Slinky is the perfect gift. Stretching like an accordion, the slinky can slink down the stairs and be pulled around — the slinky is hours of fun. Ages 5+, target.com, $3.89

Dimpl Digits

Learning through play is the best toy for kids, and this Dimpl Digits toy is perfect for kids to touch, push, pop while also learning; the squishy, silicone bubbles allow little fingers to push while learning numbers. Ages 1+, fatbraintoys.com, $19.95

VTech® Myla’s Sparkling Friends™ Finn the Fox Toy

This techy toy is perfect for ages 4 and older to play with for hours on end. Finn’s magical necklace can be touched to choose a color, and afterward, a tap of her hair, eyes, and ears will decorate with that color. Finn has 100 fun, magical responses — kids will have fun exploring her moods and responses. Ages 3-4, buybuybaby, $14.99

This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.