Jamaica real estate company launches charitable foundation helping to feed Queens residents in need – QNS.com

Zara Realty, a Jamaica-based provider of affordable housing, has launched a new charitable foundation just in time for the holidays, and its first act of philanthropy is helping to feed Queens residents in need during Thanksgiving.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing greater food insecurity this year, the Zara Realty Charitable Foundation is giving donations and distributing food to thousands of local families.

“We want to ensure that families who live in our buildings and throughout the community have food on the table this Thanksgiving,” said Amir Sobhraj, co-managing partner at Zara. “This is part of Zara’s year-round effort to help those in need take care of themselves and their families. We hope everyone has a happy and safe holiday.”

Zara Realty handed out more than 700 turkeys – including Halal turkeys for observant Muslims – and contributed more than $5,000 in gift cards for groceries to its tenant and Shop Fair, a minority-owned supermarket.

“We at Shop Fair Supermarkets cherish our long-lasting partnership with Zara Realty and together are always ready to give back to the neighborhood. We take pride in helping and lending a hand whenever we are called to do so,” said Anibal Rodriguez, Shop Fair.

The local, family-run business partnered with Councilman Daneek Miller to purchase 200 Halal turkeys, which were distributed at Shiloh Baptist Church in Jamaica.

They also purchased 75 turkeys for the Showing Hearts Foundation, which were distributed at the Militia Fight Academy martial arts studio in Queens Village. Zara also donated 200 turkeys and 200 hams to Catholic Charities.

The firm also purchased and distributed face masks and hand sanitizer to community residents.

“Thanksgiving looks a little different this year because of COVID-19, but the need is greater than ever,” said Tony Subraj, co-managing partner at Zara. “We have always felt the solemn obligation to give back to the community where we grew up and where we still work. As we reflect on what we are thankful for this year, the strength and resilience of our neighbors is at the top of the list, and we want to do our part to make a positive difference in their lives.”