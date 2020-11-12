Man sought for two attempted rapes in Kew Gardens and Forest Park: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man they believe to be behind two attempted rapes in Kew Gardens and Forest Park Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, around 1 p.m., police were notified that a 15-year-old girl was walking near 118th Street and 84th Avenue when she was approached by an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

The man grabbed for the girl’s pants, but she was able to fight him off, cops said. The man ran away on foot.

Eleven minutes later, police received another call from a 24-year-old woman who claimed that an unidentified man approached her inside of Forest Park, near Forest Park Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard, and attempted to remove her pants, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The 24-year-old was able to fight the man off, according to the police. She was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS personnel.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.