Crook holds knife to woman's throat in South Richmond Hill attempted robbery: NYPD – QNS.com

Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a woman at knifepoint in South Richmond Hill earlier this month.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, around 8:40 a.m., a 64-year-old woman was walking in front of 101-62 120th St., when an unidentified man approached her from behind, cops said.

The man wrapped his left arm around the woman’s neck and held a knife to her throat, demanding she turn over her money, according to the police.

The woman attempted to fight the attacker off and he eventually fled, without taking any property, southbound on 120th Street.

The woman was uninjured during the attempted robbery.

Police describe the suspect as being between 20 and 35 years old, standing around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark colored pants, white sneakers, a green hat and a dark colored mask.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.