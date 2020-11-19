Neptune Diner to open new location on Bayside's Bell Boulevard – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Neptune Diner, a popular establishment in Astoria, is coming to Bayside.

Neptune Diner will replace the former Jackson Hole site at 35-01 Bell Blvd., after the eatery permanently closed its doors earlier this year.

It is unclear when Neptune Diner will be opening due to a possibility that indoor dining in New York City might be banned to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to the manager of Neptune Diner.

“By the looks of it, we’re all going to be closed down soon,” a Neptune Diner manager told QNS. “However, there’s an idea that’s going around that the Astoria location is closing, and that’s false. We are just opening up another branch on Bell Boulevard.”

Neptune Diner, located at 31-05 Astoria Blvd., is a classic 24/7 spot underneath the Astoria Boulevard N/W station serving traditional diner food such as sandwiches, burgers and fries, pastries, Greek specialities and omelettes that are prepared with homefries.

The establishment has another location in Brooklyn and a high-end diner in Manhattan under a different name.

While there is no exact date as of now regarding the grand opening of Neptune Diner’s Bayside location, residents have been sharing their excitement on social media.

Pat Perulli, owner of the Bayside Milk Farm next door, said he’s thrilled to have a new neighbor soon, since the Jackson Hole site closed.

“No one wants an empty store next door to them and it will bring in more business. Customers have been asking when it will open,” Perulli said. “I’ve heard good things from customers coming from Astoria about Neptune Diner. We have a lot of Greek customers.”

According to Perulli, like many others, he’s looking forward to dining at the restaurant when it’s opened.

“Sometimes you gotta get out of the store and get yourself back together before coming back into the mayhem,” Perulli said. “Having the diner here will be great.”