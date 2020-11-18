NYC public schools to close Thursday, revert to online learning amid COVID-19 second wave – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The inevitable finally became reality for New York City public schools during the second wave of COVID-19, as Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza informed principals that campuses would close Thursday, Nov. 19, with all classes reverting to online instruction only.

All of New York City could become an orange zone if COVID-19 positivity rates reach 3 percent prompting school closures, cap gatherings to 10 people and stop indoor dining, Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio failed to show up to his morning press conference where New York City residents awaited an update on the city’s COVID-19 positivity rate and potential school closures. According to state data, New York City positivity rate is still just below 3 percent threshold at 2.9 percent.

But as the governor spoke about the state of the virus and an uptick in cases has prompted state officials to turn the Bronx to a yellow zone, the Department of Education quietly told public school principals that the city had reached a 3 percent positivity rate based on a seven-day average and that all in-person classes are canceled on Thursday.

“Given recent increases in transmission, we have reached a point in our city’s infection rate that requires all students to transition to remote learning,” Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza wrote in a letter to principals obtained by amNewYork Metro. “Beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, all school buildings will be closed, and all learning will proceed remotely for all students, until further notice. You will hear from your principal shortly about next steps for you and your student. Please note that this is a temporary closure, and school buildings will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.”