The best at-home activity sets and toys for kids to stay busy – QNS.com

BY JANA BEAUCHAMP

Families are spending more time than ever at home together so we went on a mission to scout out activity sets and toys that will help keep kids busy so parents can get stuff done. From STEM to craft kits to playsets and more, these toys provide open-ended play, helping the time fly by in a fun and creative way.

National Geographic Glow in the Dark Marble Run is a new creative STEM toy. This 150 piece construction set comes with 30 glow in the dark glass marbles that shine bright as they zig-zag down the marble run. Kids will love that the kit has countless imaginative configurations and glow in the dark fun. Parents will love that the learning guide inside teaches about the physics of motion and aerodynamics so kids can learn while they play! And when you’re all done, a convenient mesh storage bag is included so you can keep all your marble run pieces stored together.

Design and create your own hair extensions with the Cool Maker Hollywood Hair Extension Maker! This DIY studio comes with everything you need to customize and style 12 hair extensions you can really wear. Kids will love choosing a colored or patterned hair ribbon, designing any way you want with the included markers, and having the Hollywood Hair Extension Maker magically transform your hair ribbon into a super cute wearable hair extension. Next, style your extension your way. Parents will love that it includes a heatless curling wand and two attachments, so kids can create so many camera-ready styles. $24.99

Go retro with Spirograph! This Original Spirograph Design Set features the iconic wheels and rings of the original, re-engineered and updated for today—packaged in a classic, collectible, retro-styled package. Parents will love that the Spirograph gears work with the two design pens included in the set as well as with most standard pens, markers and pencils, and that the kit features a travel-friendly tin with snap-in storage tray. Kids will love that Spirograph Putty holds the pieces securely on the paper so that you can create intricately beautiful designs with no holes in the paper! $19.99

Write, draw, and create in delicious chocolate with the better-than-ever Chocolate Pen! The new kid-friendly design automatically loads the pen with chocolate while the warming tray keeps your chocolate candy melted and ready to go. Kids will love that at the touch of a button they can write words, draw one-of-a-kind designs, or use the 40 molds to make rainbows, hearts and other fun shapes. Parents will love that the DIY creations will magically harden in minutes and make a perfect gift for friends and family to enjoy. $29.99

Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ 3-in-1 Backpack Bedroom Playset is an adorable stylish backpack and playset! Unzip to reveal the secret bedroom playset and fashion closet hidden inside. Kids will love the many details and small play pieces including a real floor-length mirror, fold-out bed with pillows and blanket, and closet with working drawers and hangers. There are two styles available in pink and black, each with a limited-edition Na! Na! Na! Surprise soft fashion doll, featuring Series 1 fan favorite characters in fresh outfits, Aubrey Heart (pink bunny) and Tuesday Meow (black kitty)! Parents will love that when finished playing, pack everything up and take the backpack on-the-go for play any time. $39.99

The new Social Studio by WeCool Toys has everything you need to shoot your own viral videos! Parents love that this device allows kids of all ages to shoot viral videos hands free with an adjustable arm to shoot at the best angle possible. Kids love that from cooking, crafts, and slime, they have the freedom to create all types of videos, and it includes fun and trendy backgrounds, mixing tools, various slimy compounds, and sparkly mix ins. $19.99

Power Treads are all-surface vehicles that kids build and​ unleash! Kids will love to design and customize the treads on their all-surface vehicle and then build epic trails using the modular track set. Set up stunts, obstacles and challenges for your Power Treads to power over, under and through using found objects and household items. Parents will love that with 1000+ courses, kids have endless entertainment, building any trail at unlimited scale! $29.99

Scribble Scrubbies Pets Grooming Truck is a fun, creative way to take care of your Scribble Scrubbie Pets’ needs—then just fold it up and roll! Kids love that these Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets (two are included) are washable so you can color and customize with the included Crayola markers, take them for a ride in the truck, and then wash them off the with a hand-pump hose and do it all over again and again. Parents love that it is safe, creative fun, and nontoxic. $19.99

Kids are still stuck on Colorforms! Parents love that Colorforms vinyl re-stickable playsets provide safe, creative, open-ended and imaginative play, and have been trusted by generations of parents and grandparents. Kids love that there are so many characters to choose from like Colorforms Lucy’s Winter Carnival Retro Set lets kids create their very own winter adventures with Lucy, Snoopy, and the whole Peanuts gang! Or tell endless stories over and over again with the Barbie Dream House playset! The 2-story Dream House opens up to feature inside/outside play scenes and comes with over 50 re-stickable pieces, including Barbie, Ken, and Skipper. $15.99

Fashion Plates Super Stars has everything you love about classic Fashion Plates Deluxe with an all-new superstar edge! Kids love that they feature rockin’ guitars, microphones, and stage-ready fashions, so these aspiring fashionistas, rock stars, and designers can create mix and match pop star looks that are sure to blast to the top of the charts! Parents will love that they can pack everything neatly in the trendy portfolio case and hit the road. It’s also compatible with other Fashion Plates sets. $19.99