Victoria's Diary: Reveling safely at the Ravel – QNS.com

With the coronavirus still a threat, having our events with hundreds of people had to end. Or did it?
My talented and devoted staff committed themselves to pivot how we held our events and refused to give up on offering the business community a way to network and build their business. It took months of research and trial and error, but they did it!
Last week I cheered during our Power Women of New York event at the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City.
On their rooftop with heating lamps all around us and heat flowing from the ceiling, we welcomed one woman at a time to walk the red carpet and receive their “Vicki,” a statue that is reminiscent of Hollywood’s Oscar award.
My event leaders Demetra and Toni spent endless hours to make each woman feel like the superstars they are.
Since my son Josh started the LIC Flea & Food Market on the Long Island City waterfront, we realized how the neighborhood is such a unique place in our city.
We met Ravi Patel, the owner of the Ravel hotel, when Josh had his baby Sloane’s naming party on their rooftop. He built an addition to the hotel and a conference center just under the nearby Queensboro Bridge.
The views of Manhattan across the East River are breathtakingly beautiful and what’s best about this unique establishment is the superb service, highly trained staff and delicious food.
I felt so proud to offer the honorees who came in small groups a safe site and a way to celebrate while remaining socially distant.
Remarkably, our virtual event drew more than 500 viewers!
Networking is the lifeblood of a business, as it helps keep old clients while looking to find new ones. That’s what my team accomplished at the Ravel, and we did it all in the crazy COVID-19 world we live in!
So tune in and experience the joy the women felt at our ultimate networking event by visiting www.schnepsmedia.com/events/.
***
Everyman
By Robert A. Scott
President Emeritus, Adelphi University
I am a patriot
who loves my nation and
the ideals on which it stands;
I am an American
who believes that my country
has grown and developed through
successive waves of immigrants who
subscribe to our common values;
I am a citizen
who strives to ensure
the continued vitality of the Bill of Rights
and the Constitution;
I am a veteran, and the son of a veteran,
who knows that heroic figures are those who
sacrifice for the common good;
I am a student of history and politics
who knows the value of diplomacy
and the role of the military in ensuring our
nation’s security;
I am an educator
who teaches critical thinking
and independence of thought;
I am a leader
who believes that, in all things,
truth matters, integrity counts;
I am a father and grandfather
who wants my family, and your family,
and everyone’s family, to enjoy
the fruits of democracy, the responsibilities
of freedom, and the privileges of citizenship;
I am an advocate of informed
and civil debate, and abhor how
divisive politics has become;
I am a religious person
who believes in tolerance
and knows that you can
be right without my
being wrong;
I am a friend of one
whose son gave the ultimate
sacrifice in Fallujah not long ago;
I am a mourner
who grieves for all those
who died for our country, whether from
“Red” states or from “Blue” states.
I am a father, a friend, a professional, a citizen.
I am “everyman.”
I am your neighbor.
And, in the end, we are one.
Robert A. Scott was president of Adelphi University from 2000-2015 and now serves as President Emeritus and University Professor Emeritus. He served in the U.S. Naval Security Group and earned a PhD from Cornell University.