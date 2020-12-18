Bayside psychology professor selected as SUNY Hispanic Leadership Institute Fellow – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Dr. Fred Millán, a Bayside resident and psychology professor at the State University of New York (SUNY), has been named as a fellow for the SUNY Hispanic Leadership Institute by SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.

Millán is a director of the SUNY Old Westbury’s Master’s in Mental Health Counseling Program, and interim chair of the Psychology Department. He is one of only 11 faculty and staff members from across the SUNY system to be selected for the 2021 class.

The Hispanic Leadership Institute is charged with developing and supporting the next generation of Hispanic/Latinx leaders throughout SUNY.

“I am honored to be representing SUNY Old Westbury in this university system-wide social justice initiative that seeks to increase Latinx representation in leadership in SUNY,” Millán said in a statement to QNS. “I look forward to learning about effective leadership from the distinguished Latinx faculty, alumni, and fellow cohort members, particularly in light of the current challenges faced by students.”

Dr. Teresa Miller, officer-in-charge and SUNY senior vice chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and chief diversity officer, said the Hispanic Leadership Institute showcases SUNY’s efforts to make the university system the most inclusive in the nation by developing the leadership potential of faculty and staff members from groups historically underrepresented in higher education administration.

“It is a testament to Dr. Millán’s intellect, dedication and talent to be selected for this program,” Miller said.

Millán currently serves as a member of the New York State Board for Licensure/Discipline, and as a trustee for The Trust, an independent trust offering insurance, financial security, and risk management programs for psychologists and related individuals nationwide.

He is a former president of the Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards and the National Latinx Psychological Association, former chair of the American Psychological Association Ethics Committee, former chair of the New York State Board for Psychology and former co-chair of the APA/ASPPB/Trust Joint Task Force on Telepsychology.

Additionally, Millán has conducted numerous presentations, workshops and published articles on diversity issues in psychotherapy and clinical supervision; telepsychology; and ethics. He was the co-editor of “A Telepsychology Casebook: Using Technology Ethically and Effectively in Your Professional Practice.