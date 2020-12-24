Queens councilman hosts toy giveaway in Hollis – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A festive holiday event took place at the I.S. 192 playground in Hollis when Councilman I. Daniel Miller hosted his annual toy and coat giveaway Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The celebration was put together in in partnership with The Showing Hearts Foundation, The Vulcan Society, the Southeast Queens Empowerment Training Program, the NYPD’s Community Affairs teams from the 103rd and 113th precincts, My Finest Self, Zara Realty and Rock the Community.

The event was made possible with sponsors and volunteers who assisted in setting up toys, decorations and refreshments.

The giveaway began at 3 p.m. and lasted into the early evening when Santa and his helpers, including the Grinch, showed up on a celebratory float to distribute even more toys, including some bicycles. In total, hundreds of toys and coats were distributed, continuing the legacy of the annual celebration.

“The holidays are about giving back, and we’re happy to provide another successful year of our annual toy and coat giveaway,” Miller said. “A special thank you to all of our community partners and volunteers who came out to support us as we support our young people and their families during this holiday season. We are always grateful for the opportunity to shine some light during these difficult times, and looking forward to another year of partnership and service.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s celebration took place entirely outdoors. All CDC guidelines were followed, and participants were able to take home a generous supply of masks, hand sanitizer and information on where to get tested for COVID-19.