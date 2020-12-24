Construction set to begin for expansion of Oakland Gardens elementary school – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The long-awaited construction to add a new wing to P.S. 46 in Oakland Gardens is scheduled to begin this week, according to Councilman Barry Grodenchik.

The expansion of P.S. 46, also known as the Alley Pond School, located at 64-45 218 St., will bring 440 seats, as well as a number of specialty classrooms and suites for students and staff. Most importantly, the new wing of the building will include an elevator, making the entire facility accessible.

The new addition is receiving support from Grodenchik, Lorraine Grillo, the president and CEO of NYC School Construction Authority (SCA), Senator Toby Stavisky, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, and P.S. 46 Principal Stamo Karalazarides, who requested the expansion to accommodate the growing student body.

“This project alleviates overcrowding at P.S. 46Q so that the school can continue to provide a premier educational experience to students,” Grodenchik said. “P.S. 46Q is a 2020 National Blue Ribbon school, one of the best in the city. With additional space, the school will surely reach new heights of excellence.”

The SCA anticipates work to begin as early as this week with the installation of a temporary and protective fence around the playground perimeter; tree protection in the playground; and installation of a temporary ramp on 219th Street. The project is expected to be completed in time for the September 2023 school year.

“This new addition at P.S. 46Q is part of the plan to add more than 2,500 new seats to reduce overcrowding in District 26 and provide our students with the space and resources they need to learn and grow,” Grillo said. “I would like to thank Council member Grodenchik for his support of our 2020-2024 Capital Plan, which is bringing more than 24,000 seats to our most overcrowded districts in Queens.”

After the construction is complete, new amenities will include the following:

440 seats for pre-K through grade 5

Two pre-K classrooms

Two kindergarten classrooms

12 classrooms for grades 1-5

Seven special education classrooms

Two reading/speech resource rooms

One art classroom

One music room

One science resource room

One guidance suite

One medical suite

One administrative suite

One parent/community room

One kitchen/student dining area

One staff lunch/conference room

Stavisky said she’s pleased to see the expansion project getting underway, after a brief but necessary delay.

“By nearly doubling the enrollment of Alley Pond elementary school, this project will provide additional opportunities for students within our community,” Stavisky said. “It is imperative that we make sure our young students have access to a quality learning environment with up-to-date facilities, and this $50 million upgrade will help ensure that for years to come. Council member Barry Grodenchik’s stewardship will be appreciated by generations of students.”

Rozic congratulated the school community on the eagerly awaited and essential expansion of the building.

“Any opportunity for our schools to add new seats and provide students with the space they need to learn and grow is one to celebrate,” Rozic said.