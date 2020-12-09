Cops seek duo who slashed and robbed teen in Flushing – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for two men who slashed and robbed an 18-year-old in Flushing last month.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, around 2 p.m., an 18-year-old man was standing outside of bakery located at 135-45 Roosevelt Ave., when he was approached by an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

While the 18-year-old spoke with the man, a second unidentified man approached the victim from behind and slashed his face with a unknown sharp object, cops said.

The 18-year-old dropped his bike and his cellphone to the ground and ran away.

One of the men picked up the property and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The second man, who had allegedly cut the 18-year-old fled into the Main Street 7 train station.

The 18-year-old was treated for his cut by EMS personnel on the scene.

One of the men was last seen wearing a white mask over his face, headphones, a yellow hooded jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers. The other man was last seen wearing a blue and black camouflage jacket.