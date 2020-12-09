Cops seek man behind Kew Gardens Hills shooting – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for the assailant who shot a man in Kew Gardens Hills earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, around 9 p.m., a 24-year-old man was outside near the intersection of 71st Avenue and 150th Street, when an unidentified man drove up next to him in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, cops said.

The man got out of the car, took out a handgun and demanded the 24-year-old get into the Jeep, according to the NYPD. When the victim refused, the man shot him once in the buttocks, hopped back into the car and drove off northbound on 71st Avenue, according to the police.

The 24-year-old was treated and released from NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Queens.

Police say the shooter was last seen wearing a black mask over his face, gloves and all black clothing.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.