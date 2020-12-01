Local nonprofit distributes hot meals at Queensbridge Houses – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEAN MOSES

A Long Island City nonprofit distributed 100 hot meals to families of the Queensbridge Houses last week.

The Community Capacity Development’s Cure Violence program 696 Build Queensbridge, a program dedicated to ending violence in the community it serves, distributed the meals to Queensbridge residents on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

With contributions from local businesses, including Zoe’s Place, which helped with the hot meals, the nonprofit was also able to distribute bags of food to local pantries.

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic that is resurging at this time and it is going to require people to work with people very closely,” said K. Bain, the executive director of Community Capacity Development and the founder of 696 Build Queensbridge. “If we want to get out of this thing safely, if we want to get out of this thing soon then we get to see a lot more collaboration amongst communities that have been disinvested in.”

“When you look at communities like Queensbridge, when you look at Black and brown communities around this country, we are the marginalized. We are the ones who have the highest disturbing rates around health disparities,” Bain added. “This is nothing new. This is historic, this is systemic and it’s an oppression that has continued.”

