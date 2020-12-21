Queens lawmakers team up with nonprofit to gift 20,000 toys in East Elmhurst – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

State Senator Jessica Ramos teamed up with nonprofit Together We Can to distribute toys to more than 20,000 children in northwest Queens on Friday, Dec. 18.

Ramos, Assemblymember-elect Jessica González-Rojas and leaders from Together We Can distributed the toys at the Lexington School for the Deaf in East Elmhurst.

The toys, donated by Discovery Inc., include a range of STEM focused activities designed to help children develop skills in science, technology, engineering and math. The massive toy donation was also aided by volunteers from New York Cares, the largest volunteer network in the city.

“Queens was rocked by this pandemic — many of our families facing unspeakable loss and struggling to put food on their tables,” Ramos said. “Thanks to the generous donation from Discovery Inc. and the support from Together We Can and New York Cares, we will be able to reach over 20,000 kids in Queens with toys this holiday season.”

González-Rojas, who will soon represent Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, and parts of Woodside and Corona in the State Assembly, noted that in difficult times, supporting neighbors is a necessity.

“This year has been very difficult for New Yorkers as we have weathered the collective trauma of a global pandemic and a racial justice crisis,” González-Rojas said. “But I believe in the best of us and that we can bring hope to our neighbors as we support one another. Thank you, Discovery, Inc for your generosity and to New York Cares and Together We Can for this partnership and for the joy these toys will bring to our young ones.”

For the toy distribution, the lawmakers teamed up with Together We Can, a religious nonprofit that aids leaders in their efforts to serve local communities in need.

“We are thrilled to organize this massive holiday toy distribution across Queens along with State Senator Ramos and our volunteers, bringing many smiles to our youth,” said Jessica Chacha, the co-founder of Together We Can.